THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the person who returned my bag to H-E-B Pharmacy on Monday, Nov. 23. It does my heart good to know there are good, honest folks in this crazy world. May God bless them.
Deborah, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Danielle Williams with the City of Victoria for organizing last Saturday’s Artisan Event. It was a creative venue and, as a vendor, delightfully profitable.
Claudia, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Texans who wear a mask and practice proper distancing when they are with other people. They are heroes who care about themselves, those they love and their fellow Texans.
Joseph, Victoria
Thumbs-up that Victoria will finally display a tall, lighted, beautiful, city Christmas tree, as all the surrounding small towns already have done for decades. The out-of-town residents come to Victoria to do Christmas shopping and dine every year. Now Victoria can reciprocate with some Christmas joy, the old fashioned way.
Shirley, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Advocate for the series of historical articles on Victoria and its citizens over the past few months. In chronicling the Advocate’s news over the tenure of this paper readers have been provided with interesting information on the history of our town. Many of the names are familiar since we have schools or streets named for them and it is great to know the background of these prominent citizens who helped develop our town.
Jean, Yoakum
Thumbs-up to Citizens Medical Center, Dr. (Fariborz) Gorouhi and the nurses who are so caring, compassionate and efficient.
Bobby, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Tunnel to Towers for giving Army Specialist Terence “Bo” Jones a new custom built home that will help him get around easier.
Thumbs-up to the Goliad girls volleyball team for making it to the state championship game. They had a great year.
Thumbs-up to the Crossroads residents who are already in the Christmas spirit with their home decorations. It brightens up an otherwise gloomy year.
Thumbs-up to Crossroads healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic since its start. Please be extra careful as this new wave of cases comes your way.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Main Street program as well as the city officials who are lighting up downtown with a 30-foot Christmas tree in the middle of West Forrest Street.
Thumbs-up to everyone who is hosting Christmas toys, food or clothing drives to help those who are in need this year. We have more people than ever before who need assistance and your generosity will be truly appreciated.
Thumbs-up to all the Black Friday and the Shop Local Saturday shoppers. Let’s hope you find the deals you are looking for and stay healthy while doing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.