THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to those who disregard speed limits, including public transportation buses.
William, Meyersville
From the Editorial Board
THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the rain we have received over the past week. We need it for our yards, pastures, crops and for our own peace of mind.
Thumbs-up to the new stop light being installed at Morning Glory and North Navarro Street. This will help residents get out of their neighborhood most safely.
Thumbs-up the Victoria City Council for reversing its decision on the path to safer pedestrian crossing on the Houston Highway.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County commissioners for adopting a new purchasing policy in the name of accountability and transparency.
Thumbs-ups to the DeWitt County district court for taking public safety into account when trying to start up the jury trial system. Cancelling the court because a prospective juror tested positive for COVID-19 was the responsible and right thing to do.
Thumbs-up to the completion of the new Placido Benavides Drive connecting North Navarro Street and Salem Road and Loop 463. It not only opens up another avenue of travel, but also opens up hundreds of acres for development.
Thumbs-up to the start of fall next week. Hopefully the change in weather will slow down the hurricane season and the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.