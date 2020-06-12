THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to 5D Steakhouse on Navarro Street. They have excellent food and drinks, and a very courteous wait staff. I give them a five-star rating.
Virginia, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Linda Martinez for the courage she has had through this battle with COVID-19. It has been a long road for her. We all pray that she gets better soon.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to forgiveness. God’s word says: Matthew 6:14-15, “For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you, but if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”
William, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Gary Branfman. I always enjoy his articles. Extremely sharp!
Patrick, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to taking down most all the Trump/Pence 2020 signs. I have noticed many of the signs in Victoria are not where they used to be. Was their removal by choice, by theft or an act of vandalism?
Susan, Victoria
Thumbs-down to those folks who do not want law enforcement, as in police departments. Romans 13:1-6, tells us God has ordained governmental authority to punish evil doers and give protection for those doing good. Depravity and perversion of all kinds would take over the country without law enforcement.
John, Point Comfort
