THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the potholes on our once beautiful Sam Houston Drive are a lot of them and getting worse. I try to avoid that whole strip if possible and the bad thing is that some of them are being filled with asphalt which is not a good combination, won't be long this whole street will be asphalt again.
Emilio, Victoria
