Thumbs-up to Jennifer at TDECU on Rio Grande, for her promptness in doing her job as a loan processor. Thankful for employees like her, just what we all need right now.
Rebecca, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Fire Department and local health providers for hosting a free flu shot clinic for low income residents and individuals experiencing homelessness. It was so needed. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board:
Thumbs-up to everyone who voted in Tuesday's general election. Exercising your right to vote is very important.
Thumbs-up to Crossroads candidates for holding serious but responsible campaigns.
Thumbs-up to the election workers who stayed late into the night Tuesday to make sure the votes were counted.
Thumbs-up to Victoria school district for deciding to close DeLeon School to in-person teaching while staff members recover from COVID-19. Protecting the students and staff members' health is very important.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for working with developers Property Commerce to bring in a new shopping center. Victoria is the regional hub for shopping. The more development the city can attract the better the economy will be.
Thumbs-up to the Crossroads high school volleyball teams in the hunt for a state championship. It takes teamwork to have made it this far.
