THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Advocate for properly printing Mondays Crossword/Cryptoquip in Tuesdays paper.
Betty, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the letter written by Claudia McCarty with regard to “inflated positivity.” I enjoyed it. The letter was better written than the average letter to the editor and it’s content was spot-on.
Mike, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the trucks and cars running a red light at Victoria West High School. In one week I’ve experienced a big truck and an SUV that went through the light going towards Cuero when mine had turned green for several seconds. There’s lots of teen drivers, parents and staff coming and going from that school that could be hurt or killed if hit by these impatient drivers who run that red light! Please slow down and drive safely.
Delores, Victoria
Thumbs-down to political candidates that do not place their political affiliation on their campaign signs or advertisements. What are they scared of or embarrassed of? They need to show the world what they stand for. Deceit is another form of lying to gain what you do not deserve.
Kevin, Hallettsville
