THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Howell Middle School 6-8 grade band students. We attended the band concert at the Fine Arts Center on May 20. The students did a fabulous job following the band directors and they played wonderfully. We were so impressed.
Linda, Victoria
Thumbs-up and thank you to the generous gentleman in front of me at H-E-B on May 25, who paid for my groceries without my knowledge until I was getting ready to pay. I am going to pay it forward.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the recent Victoria Advocate newspaper article and pictures of Mr. Justin Urbino, president of The Victoria Southside Community Coalition. He is a true hero for all his work, and with his family continue by helping other less fortunate residents, during these difficult times. In spite of Mr. Urbano's own personal challenges, he goes out of his way, by working in a variety of home projects in an effort to help make life easier for those in need, Mr. Urbano also contributes to the "Be Well Victoria" Health Coalition. Congratulations Mr. Urbano keep up the great work. You are a fine example of a Victoria citizen.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Diebel family and especially Julie Diebel for being Valedictorian of her class at East High School. This family is one of the hardest working I know. Her Grandpa would be very proud of her. Congratulation Diebel family.
Bob, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna for the beautiful display of flags at the entrance of the cemetery on both sides of the road in honor and memory of our Veterans. The cemetery does this each year at Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Jo Ann, Edna
Thumbs-up to Cookies by Design. Annie and her crew delivered a beautiful cookie bouquet. A true work of art, and delicious to boot. Thank you for your excellence. Support Victoria small businesses.
Alma, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria Advocate feature writer Elena Anita Watts. Ms. Watts’ articles on Paul Tasin and Lynette Zeller were both thoughtful and compelling. Thank you for sharing their stories.
Diana, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the companies enabling people to reduce their income tax or credit card debt. I understand the frustration but I don’t like having to cover the losses through increased product prices or taxation.
William, Meyersville
Thumbs-down to the vehicles that enter onto Zac Lentz Parkway only to exit immediately after avoiding the Mallette Street traffic light. Don’t these guys have to yield to the flowing traffic?
William, Meyersville
Thumbs-down to Texas legislature for throwing us back to the wild west where anyone could carry a weapon without due diligence.
William, Meyersville
Thumbs-down to Victoria drivers who throw trash out their window as they drive down residential streets.
Lloyd, Victoria
Thumbs-down to reducing Crestwood from four lanes to two and to adding on-street parking. It wasn't allowed before because it is dangerous. I hope City Administration is preparing their response to the family of the first pedestrian fatality because the City will be responsible by encouraging mid-block street crossings.
William, Victoria
