THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the lady who helped me unload my cart at H-E-B Plus! on Aug. 2. She saw my need and followed God’s word to help your neighbor. Thank you and my God greatly bless you.
Ray, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to Boy Scout Troop 364 for their work on construction of the Vietnam veterans pavilion at Patriot Park.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Generals for raising $37,500 for charity through their three jersey auctions this year.
Thumbs-up up to the start of volleyball season.
Thumbs-up to Torin Bales and Danielle Williams for working to preserve Victoria’s downtown.
Thumbs-up to Victoria for trapping and testing its mosquitoes to keep residents safe.
Thumbs-up to the Downtown Victoria Art Walk for planning its second collaborative event in September.
Thumbs-up to all the community members who participated in the public comments during the last Victoria school board meeting.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the lack of state and local leadership regarding the current COVID-19 crisis and the increasing case count. Saying that it is up to individuals to protect themselves is not crisis leadership. I’ve had my two vaccine shots. What’s your excuse for not getting yours?
Ray, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-down to the condition of Memorial Stadium. The facilities could use a renovation.
