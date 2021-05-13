THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate for the Woods, Waters, and Wildlife column by John Jefferson. I look forward to reading his interesting stories and experiences about nature. Thanks, Vicad!
Mary Ann, Moulton
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to all the Crossroads athletes who competed at the state track and field meet last week in Austin. Making it to that level of competition is tremendous.
Thumbs-up to the city and the parks and recreation department for continuing to seek public input on its parks master plan.
Thumbs-up to the candidates who filed to run for mayor of Victoria. Let’s hope the voters go to the polls to vote in this important election.
Thumbs-up to the nonprofits who are starting to hold fundraisers to help support their cause and to the people who support the fundraisers. It will take a while before nonprofits can fully recover from the effects of the pandemic.
Thumbs-up to the people who continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. Getting the vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from the deadly virus.
Thumbs-up to the people who helped repair the Little League fields in Port Lavaca that were damaged by a vandal turning doughnuts in the field and leaving ruts. Workers were able to repair the field so the youth could use it to play their ball games.
Thumbs-up to Ronda Hancock for being named VISD’s elementary school teacher of the year.
Thumbs-up to all the educators who work daily to help our students learn and retain what they learn.
Thumbs-up to the city of Edna for addressing the street repair needs throughout their city.
Thumbs-up to the cooler weather this week. Enjoy it while it is here.
Thumbs-up to everyone who is working to beautify their yards for the spring and summer. Seeing bright flowers and green plants makes traveling through the area more enjoyable.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to City Parks and Recreation for not spraying the Little League fields. The mosquitoes are horrible and the kids are not able to play baseball and spectators are not able to watch the games without dodging these pests. This can easily become a health issue for the kids on the field and in the dugouts.
Sherry, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.