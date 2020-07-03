FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to the Fourth of July as we celebrate our country’s independence and greatness.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for postponing the annual July 4 fireworks show. While it is a long-held tradition, the public’s health and safety during this pandemic are more important.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Public Library for keeping its summer programs going through virtual programing.
Thumbs-up to the first responders who will be working this holiday weekend to keep us safe not only on the roadways but also on the water.
Thumbs-up to the people who have recovered or are recovering from COVID-19. Best of luck in your continued path to wellness.
Thumbs down to COVID-19.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to people not wearing a mask. Wake up Victoria; the word is out and the virus is everywhere. Use common sense and use a mask. Your life and other lives are at stake.
William, Victoria
