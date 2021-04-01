THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Ben Shapiro column on March 28. Thank you for an honest look at the left.
Steve, Cuero
Thumbs-up the Victoria Advocate editorial staff for featuring the political op-ed of author and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro. He really knows how to get a conversation going with this factual commentary. He’s not as wonderful as the late Walter Williams, but he’ll suffice. Thanks, VicAd!
Mary Ann, Moulton
Thumbs-up to the creator for the three Easter Island statues on Loop 463. They are truly great works of art.
Dennis, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to the great spring weather. The sunshine and cool air makes being outside a pure pleasure. We could use a good rain though.
Thumbs-up to all the beautiful wildflowers blooming throughout the area. It is great to see the freeze in February did not keep the flowers from returning for their annual painting of the landscapes.
Thumbs-up to being able to be with family this Easter. It helps make up for last year when we could not visit. Maybe we could have twice the celebration. Please continue to be careful when gathering to keep down the spread of the awful COVID-19.
Thumbs-up to the opening of professional baseball season. It is a true sign that life is good when the professionals start swinging their bats.
Thumbs-up to all the Little League players who are also enjoying the spring tradition. Maybe someday you too will be playing in the big leagues.
Thumbs-up to the candidates running for office in the May 1 election. We need to support the candidate of our choice and go out to vote.
Thumbs-up again to everyone who is receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. It is great to hear about all the younger people who are lining up for their vaccinations. Please make sure you get the second dose and continue to take precaution even after you finish the shots while the vaccine takes effect.
Thumbs-up to family. You can never say enough about the bond of family – in good times and bad.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the people who don’t know what the lever on the left side of their steering column is for. If you have to think about it, you must be one of those people.
David, Victoria
Thumbs-down that the Victoria School system does not support Track and Field events at our schools. We have at least five track fields that are never used. We have so much talent at our schools this is very unfair to our kids.
William, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.