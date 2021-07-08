THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the judge’s ruling that the cattle be returned to the Padillas in Goliad County and to the community members who supported them. Goliad County should remember this in the next constable election.
Shirley, Edna
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to all the communities who hosted successful July 4th events. It is important to bring the community together for a family-friendly celebration.
Thumbs-up to the locally owned movie theaters who have reopened to keep their communities entertained.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria school district bond task force that is working to determine the best ways to take care of the district’s building and maintenance needs.
Thumbs-up to all the students who are taking summer school this summer to earn the credits they missed during the regular school year. Education is extremely important, and students cannot afford to get behind in their learning.
Thumbs-up also to the school district for picking up the tab for all the students enrolled in summer school. That extra support is a real boost for many.
Thumbs-up to all the rain we have received. We have been in drought conditions for so long that it is good to get rain to revive the pastures, plants and wildlife.
Thumbs-up to Citizens Medical Center for its new brachytherapy equipment to better treat cancer patients. Also, to M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation for helping fund the equipment.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the TV programs and ads that encourage immorality, lewdness and promiscuity in the guise of “forward looking.” It might be wiser to be “backward looking” and learn from our mistakes.
Jane, Refugio
Thumbs-down to the condition of Diary Road. Please fix Dairy Road. It looks like a war zone. It has got to be the worse street in the city of Victoria. If you do not believe, take a ride on this patch after patch street. In 64 years of living here, I have never seen any attention given to this street. What a shame, plus the fact that there is so much traffic on this street. Wake up City officials and get with the program.
William, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.