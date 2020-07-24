THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Vanessa Callaway. Our present is shaped by our past. Destroying it will change nothing. Focus instead on what is being done today.
Jennifer, Cuero
Thumbs-up to the guest column written by Retired Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks-Callaway. It’s a well written guest column. Thank You for your service to our country, Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks- Callaway.
David, Victoria
Thumbs up to the added treat of having comics in the Victoria Advocate. Another one of life’s simple pleasures.
Diana, Goliad
Thumbs-up to retired Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks-Calloway for her thoughtful column in Friday, July 17 Advocate. She offers a new prospective on the Confederate stature here, and possibly all Confederate monuments and symbols. If you missed it you should look it up. Well written, Vanessa.
Barb, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the recent great guest columns of Ralph Nance and Vanessa Callaway. Hope they write more often.
Faye, Ganado
Thumbs-up to keeping statue right where it is. The history of the South includes the Confederacy and thousands of Southerners were killed. We learn from history. Heroes were on both sides of the war. That statue reminds us of the high cost of war and it reminds us of how far we have come.
Barbara, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Tracy Foundation for the donation of $126,000 to Victoria College to be used for expansion and modernizing classrooms and lab for the college’s instrumentation, electronics technology and welding classes to better meet the growing demand for qualified and skilled technicians. It is a great gift for a wonderful cause. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all the support people who back up the nurses and doctors in this war against COVID. The housekeeping and janitorial people and others who are behind the scenes cleaning up and working extra hard and extra hours to keep things restocked. Thank you to each and every one.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to technology. There has to be a “pothole” app somewhere. The City of Victoria should provide each of their vehicles with a button that the driver pushes when they see a pothole. The app’s GPS coordinates would go directly to the “Pothole Command Center” (PCC) to issue a work order for that location. This would provide lots of eyes on a citywide problem.
Ray, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the protestors with weapons. Why are protesters allowed to have weapons during protests? This is very intimidating and only adds fuel to the protests. There need to be some sort of laws that forbid this. Are these actual Victorians being photographed with their arms? This is very disturbing and definitely a thumbs down.
Lupe, Victoria
