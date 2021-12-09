THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up and thank you to the brave City of Port Lavaca employees, Paul Castillo, Oscar Quintanilla and Edward Tyler, for saving Faith LeVrier from drowning. There are still good people in the world.
Russell, Port Lavaca
Thumbs-up to Dec. 8 — the end of Medicare Open Enrollment, misleading commercials and eight to 10 robo calls a day.
Don, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to all that think Hanselman Road is a raceway when the speed limit is 40 mph. My Constable is doing the best he can patrolling but he has a lot of area to cover, thanks Jeff for doing your job. This is for the people that don’t even slow down when you’re getting your mail that was delivered late and it’s dark, maybe I need a reflective vest instead of a flashlight.
Bob, Victoria
