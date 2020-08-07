THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to those proud to be an American, that stand for our flag and our National Anthem.
Russell, Port Lavaca
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to people filing their census forms. It is an important document to be completed.
Thumbs-up that the number of COVID-19 cases appear to be leveling off, but we can’t celebrate just yet.
Thumbs-up to the participants of the Lonestar Shootout catch and release fishing tournament. Conservation of wildlife is important.
Thumbs-up to all the women who get annual mammograms as a means of early detection of breast cancer.
Thumbs-up to the 4-H members who cleaned the garden boxes at Shields Elementary School to prepare for this year’s garden. Learning about agriculture and where food comes from is a life-long journey.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria City Council for approving the use of sales tax money to fund a sanitary sewer line at the new medical plaza, which will open up the area for more development and more jobs.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Police Department for catching the three suspected car burglars last week as they were breaking into cars. Note to car owners: Take your valuables into your home at night and lock the vehicle’s doors.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to mail-in voting. I know that some folks are not physically able to go in and vote, but this could be how socialists/communists steal elections.
John, Point Comfort
