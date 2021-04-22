THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the young lady learning how to weld and enlisting in the Navy. She’s getting a real jump on life. In our family, all of our men have served in the military or are serving currently. Serving your country does make a difference in character.
Carolyn, Cuero
Thumbs-up to Vanessa Hicks-Callaway’s letter to the editor on April 19. However, we need Vanessa Hicks-Callaway in city government. She is an outstanding person she calls it like it is. She has military service and would serve this community in an excellent way. The Christian community is behind her 100 %. God bless you, Vanessa.
William, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Stroman Theater Department for receiving a grant to help with staging productions.
Thumbs-up to everyone who has voted early in the May 1 election. Early voting ends Tuesday. If you don’t make it out then, be sure to vote May 1.
Thumbs up to everyone who continues to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. It is so important that everyone get vaccinated to stop the spread of the deadly disease and to help regain a normal life.
Thumbs-up to coaching great Jackie Sherrill who spoke at the Aggie Muster in Yoakum Wednesday.
Thumbs up to all the volunteers who give their time at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities. Their presence helps give the public a sense of security and calmness as they are needing medical care.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Community Theatre for attempting something new – an outdoor production of “Frozen, Jr.” for families to enjoy at the Ethel Lee Tracy Park amphitheater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.