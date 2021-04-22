Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to the young lady learning how to weld and enlisting in the Navy. She’s getting a real jump on life. In our family, all of our men have served in the military or are serving currently. Serving your country does make a difference in character.

Carolyn, Cuero

Thumbs-up to Vanessa Hicks-Callaway’s letter to the editor on April 19. However, we need Vanessa Hicks-Callaway in city government. She is an outstanding person she calls it like it is. She has military service and would serve this community in an excellent way. The Christian community is behind her 100 %. God bless you, Vanessa.

William, Victoria

From the Advocate Editorial Board

Thumbs-up to Stroman Theater Department for receiving a grant to help with staging productions.

Thumbs-up to everyone who has voted early in the May 1 election. Early voting ends Tuesday. If you don’t make it out then, be sure to vote May 1.

Thumbs up to everyone who continues to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. It is so important that everyone get vaccinated to stop the spread of the deadly disease and to help regain a normal life.

Thumbs-up to coaching great Jackie Sherrill who spoke at the Aggie Muster in Yoakum Wednesday.

Thumbs up to all the volunteers who give their time at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities. Their presence helps give the public a sense of security and calmness as they are needing medical care.

Thumbs-up to the Victoria Community Theatre for attempting something new – an outdoor production of “Frozen, Jr.” for families to enjoy at the Ethel Lee Tracy Park amphitheater.

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

