Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Robert Fly and Pat Calhoun at The Best Little Gun Shop In Texas, in Goliad, for all their knowledgeable advice. Now I’m ready to take a shot at all the helpful information with which they provided me.

Susan, Goliad

Thumbs-up to the employees of Victoria Electric Coop for going beyond their requirements to help me find out what was causing an electrical problem. The office also called the next morning to inform me of what they found.

Bob, Victoria

Thumbs-up for dead ending Stoltz Street. City engineers can now erect a right turn only sign at Ben Jordan and the Houston Highway southbound.

Claudia, Victoria

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to these Victoria area drivers. The speeders, tailgaters, red light runners, weaving around traffic, no turn signal users. Seriously.

Ron, Victoria

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

