THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Robert Fly and Pat Calhoun at The Best Little Gun Shop In Texas, in Goliad, for all their knowledgeable advice. Now I’m ready to take a shot at all the helpful information with which they provided me.
Susan, Goliad
Thumbs-up to the employees of Victoria Electric Coop for going beyond their requirements to help me find out what was causing an electrical problem. The office also called the next morning to inform me of what they found.
Bob, Victoria
Thumbs-up for dead ending Stoltz Street. City engineers can now erect a right turn only sign at Ben Jordan and the Houston Highway southbound.
Claudia, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to these Victoria area drivers. The speeders, tailgaters, red light runners, weaving around traffic, no turn signal users. Seriously.
Ron, Victoria
