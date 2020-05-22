Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for the video of a parade that caught the eye of the Kelly Clarkson Show and will be featured on an episode of the “Home Not Alone” campaign. This is a great thing they do for residents, especially for the quality of life during the pandemic.

LaVerne, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to area first responders who organize and participate in various small parades to commemorate special occasions.

Thumbs-up to Gary Moses for spreading his signature positive attitude throughout the community during these difficult times. What would we do without Brother Gary?

Thumbs-up to each of the 276 victims of COVID-19 who have recovered. Your strength gives everyone hope that we can beat this horrible disease.

Thumbs-up to all who are participating in the annual Victoria Fire Department’s blood drive, which ends Saturday. To make an appointment, go to SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.