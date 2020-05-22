THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for the video of a parade that caught the eye of the Kelly Clarkson Show and will be featured on an episode of the “Home Not Alone” campaign. This is a great thing they do for residents, especially for the quality of life during the pandemic.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to area first responders who organize and participate in various small parades to commemorate special occasions.
Thumbs-up to Gary Moses for spreading his signature positive attitude throughout the community during these difficult times. What would we do without Brother Gary?
Thumbs-up to each of the 276 victims of COVID-19 who have recovered. Your strength gives everyone hope that we can beat this horrible disease.
Thumbs-up to all who are participating in the annual Victoria Fire Department’s blood drive, which ends Saturday. To make an appointment, go to SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.
