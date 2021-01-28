THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to all who organized and health care workers and volunteers that worked in the first Victoria COVID-19 vaccine clinic I was impressed how smooth it went.
Janie, Telferner
Thumbs-up to Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who read her work titled “The Hill We Climb” at the recent presidential inauguration. Her words alone are a work of art but her delivery of those words with her voice and gestures made her poem truly memorable.
Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-up for our superintendent of schools, Quintin Shepherd, for his thoughtful, informative guest columns in the Advocate.
Robert, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County spelling bee contestants. Best of luck in the contest on Feb. 4.
Thumbs-up to the county health department for making changes to how it registers people for the COVID-19 vaccine. Also thumbs-up for continuing to work with the community to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated at each clinic.
Thumbs-up to DeWitt County for being included in the state pilot program for having the national guard to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Thumbs-up to people working to shed extra pounds gained during the pandemic last year. As the pandemic hangs on, healthy activities will help get us through the pandemic.
Thumbs-up to the University of Houston-Victoria for working with Nick Smoot of Innovation Collective to possibly bring in new start-up companies to help the area's economy.
Thumbs-up to the many highway projects going on in the Crossroads. It is good to have our highways improved upon, but it is also important for motorists to slow down and pay attention to machinery and workers moving about as they are passing through the construction zones.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to people working in pharmacies and reception areas of clinics who wear masks that do not cover nose areas.
Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-down to trying to get on the vaccine list, it's liking going through Marine Corps boot camp. I had been on the phone line for hours since 10 a.m. At 2 p.m. - this HUB vaccine only works with certain connections. Why not give the vaccine to all hospitals, drug stores, and doctors? This should work 100% better. Another problem is that 1B category folks have been forgotten and fallen by the way side.
William, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the City of Victoria for the streets in Tanglewood Subdivision. They are like a cheap roller coaster ride and have more patches than a clowns outfit. I have lived here for 16 years and there has never been any major repairs done. I wonder if there will ever be any major work done in this subdivision. What’s your next excuse?
Larry, Victoria
Thumbs-down to our city officials for another sorry injection registry. At 10:15 a.m. I was put on hold for two hours, which I thought I was definitely in, only for them to tell me that all slots were taken. I would rather keep calling than being put on hold.
Emilio, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.