THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Ross Ramsey column. He did a good job addressing a top issue of concern for Texans. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott feels heat” correctly pointed out that it is hard for us to focus on the terror at the border as the governor would like while the now notoriously unreliable ERCOT is warning of razor thin margins between electrical grid supply and demand. It’s going to take more than a reassuring pat on the head to restore trust after the epic failure of a few months ago, especially when multiple experts have said that the state’s actions this session did not, in fact, fix all the problems.
Jesse, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North for offering the COVID-19 outpatient rehab program. It is important patients continue to seek help in recovering from the horrible virus.
Thumbs-up to all the students who are taking summer school to catch up on lessons missed when studying remotely. Education is crucial. It takes courage to admit you need some extra help with your education.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria school board for resuming the bond task force. It is important that the district keep working to determine ways to finance much needed repairs to its facilities.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Athey Nature Sanctuary Birding Deck at the Keep Victoria Beautiful headquarters. Bird watching is a popular activity in the area.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Main Street Program for being recognized by the Main Street America as one of the nation’s 337 affiliate programs. It is an important program for all of Victoria.
Thumbs-up to those who have voted in the special mayoral and city council election. Early voting continues through June 29 and Election Day is July 3. It is important for all registered voters in the city of Victoria to vote in the mayor’s race and for all eligible voters in city council District 3 to vote in that race.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the lack of maintenance of the pond on the 18th hole in Colony Creek that’s a health hazard, harming the ecosystem, and extremely unsightly.
Patty, Victoria
Thumbs-down to our local hospitals for transferring patients to hospitals in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
Dale, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.