THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Dan and the employees at Victoria Builder Supply for helping us at the Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department in our our time of need.

Mike, Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department

Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Public Health Department and Texas Department of State Health Services for the leadership through this difficult time with COVID-19. Thank you.

LaVerne, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to the families who are displaying stuffed bears and other animals in their windows and yards to make walks and drives around neighborhoods more interesting for children.

Thumbs-up to all who are making sacrifices during this difficult time of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay well.

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902.

