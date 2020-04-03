THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Dan and the employees at Victoria Builder Supply for helping us at the Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department in our our time of need.
Mike, Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Public Health Department and Texas Department of State Health Services for the leadership through this difficult time with COVID-19. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to the families who are displaying stuffed bears and other animals in their windows and yards to make walks and drives around neighborhoods more interesting for children.
Thumbs-up to all who are making sacrifices during this difficult time of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay well.
