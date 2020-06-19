THUMBS-UP
A belated “thumbs-up to Federal Express driver Barry W. He accidentally broke two of our driveway lights when making a delivery. He was back the next day with an apology and two replacement lights. We’ve experienced some inconsiderate delivery drivers in the past with no apologies so Barry really impressed us. We need more people in the world like him, especially at this time.
Sandra, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Kia dealership for the special treatment they gave us. Our family is under quarantine because we have a special needs child with lung problems. They went far beyond just selling us our van. If you’re looking for a good service, call Kia. Thanks again from the Burgess family.
Paul, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the stores who have made an extra effort to help their shoppers with social distancing – having aisles with arrows indicating one way, marking 6 feet between folks when they are checking out.
Deborah, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to Victoria College for identifying their four finalists in their presidential selection process and for scheduling public sessions for community members to meet them.
Thumbs-up to Brittney Quintanilla, of Port Lavaca, for nursing back to health her 17-year-old pet tortoise, Scourge. Another thumbs up to all those caring individuals who donated money to help Quintanilla with the veterinary bill.
Thumbs-up to the first day of summer 2020, but a thumbs down to the blistering heat it will surely bring.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to people who are not doing their part to slow the coronavirus – I’m talking about people who don’t pay attention to other folks and to signs in stores helping with social distancing. People who aren’t wearing masks when they are at the grocery stores, people with children who are not protected by any kind of mask. We all need to be doing our part to help this virus slow down. The actions of people are going to bring us to another shutdown, stress our hospitals, make other people sick. What are they thinking?
Deborah, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.