THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Angels Care Home Health for hosting the Caregivers’ Support Program for caregivers of loved ones who have Alzheimer’s and dementia. And thank you to First United Methodist Church for providing the meeting space.
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for canceling the BootFest. While the event would have been fun to attend, canceling it was the right decision for the health and safety of employees, volunteers and everyone who may have attended.
Thumbs-up to Victoria school officials for sounding the very real alarm with the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the district that some campuses may be closed and some events may be canceled.
Thumbs-up to the healthcare providers who continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated to protect them against COVID-19 and its delta variant.
Thumbs-up to the first responders, healthcare workers and last responders who continue to help patients and their families in these tragic times.
Thumbs-up to Labor Day, it is a great way to end the summer celebrating our daily labor.
Thumbs-up to Victoria College for completing the renovation of the William Wood building for industrial career training. This is a definite asset for training the workforce.
THUMBS-DOWN From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-down to Hurricane Ida for the destruction and deaths she caused in Louisiana as a hurricane and continues to cause as a tropical system in the eastern parts of the U.S. Let’s pray no other hurricanes hit the U.S. this season.
Thumbs-down to those who resist mask mandates. Masks will protect people who are wearing them as well as the person next to them.
Thumbs-down to people who pull improper U-turns on North Navarro Street. Remember the safety of other drivers as well as your own.
