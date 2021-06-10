THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Karen Leita with Re/Max Real Estate for helping my grandson, Michael, find a home and mortgage lender. Fantastic real estate agent.
Alton, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Eryka and Tamera Hosey for earning top honors in their graduating class at Bloomington High School, but most importantly thumbs up for supporting each other in a way only twins can appreciate.
Thumbs-up to the YMCA and the many other businesses and organizations for offering summer camps for students. Giving children things to do during the summer helps their brains continue to grow and retain what they have learned.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for wanting to learn from the residents about the need for more sidewalks especially near public schools. Residents need to let the city know their ideas on the public safety issues.
Thumbs-up to the Yoakum and Lavaca County first responders who rescued people from rising water during last week’s flooding. We are fortunate no one was injured.
Thumbs-up to the Shiner baseball team for making it to the state tournament. Although you didn’t make it to the final game, you still had a memorable season that brings pride not only to your school and city, but also the entire region.
Thumbs-up to the Bach Festival which is drawing people from out of the area to come enjoy the live concerts by world-class artists and musicians.
Thumbs-up to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch for finding a new way to stay open to continue to serve children and families.
Thumbs-up to people who continue to get tested for COVID-19 and continue to be vaccinated for the disease. Vaccination is the best way we have for now to keep the deadly virus from spreading.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to people abandoning pets. Please have mercy on these little puppies and kittens and quit dumping them all over town in the streets, dumpsters, and country roads to starve and die. Try to find them a home, list them in the paper for free. These little fur babies cannot help themselves. They have feelings just like humans. They feel pain, hunger, and depression. Put yourself in their place, they have struggles and look for humans to have mercy on them. Have mercy on them and God will bless you. Thank you.
William, Victoria
