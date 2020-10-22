THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to all the Christ Kitchen volunteers who work so hard in handing out food packages to the hundreds of cars driving through for food. A small token (tip) of any amount, I am sure, would be appreciated.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Barbara Breazeale in last Friday’s paper. Her history lesson on our beautiful national anthem was very enlightening and insightful. After her explanation of the terms that some people are finding offensive, I hope they will change their opinions. This anthem brings tears to the eyes of most patriotic citizens when it is sung at any event because it’s origin is steeped in such history and meaning. Please help us keep our deep traditions that make us America.
Barb, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the announcer at the Victoria West / King ball game Thursday night. Very easy to understand and enthusiastic.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Affordable Taxi of Victoria for offering free rides to go vote in the upcoming presidential election. This is a wonderful way to show your support for our country. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Faith Family Church for answering a community need in providing a place to vote during the early voting period. The facility was large, cool and had lots of nearby parking. Thank you Faith Family.
Elaine, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Mona Gonzales for making masks for the community. I’m sure it has been a blessing to a lot of people. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Barbara Breazeale for her patriotic tribute to our national anthem and the history behind its origin (and also for her work with the House of Palms). In my house we are also pro God, country, police, military, jobs, gas and oil, life and these we see in the Republican platform where we see Old Glory prominently displayed. May she long wave o’er our land.
Jane, Refugio
Thumbs-up to the Salvation Army for all that they do to help our community with their homeless shelter, soup kitchen, etc. They need and deserve our support. Please give freely when the red kettles come out, or you can drop off or send in your donation to their office at 1302 N. Louis St.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all the staff and nurses at Citizens Medical Center. They are very professional, efficient, caring and they work together. My experience has been as an out-patient and in radiology treatment. As you walk the halls, the staff acknowledge your presence.
Bobby, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to all the litter being left at the underpass by John Stockbauer and Zac Lentz. This litter scatters throughout the roadways and businesses and in the curbs. Lets keep Victoria beautiful.
Betty, Victoria
Thumbs-down to local Texas Department of Transporation for not caring about the safety at the intersection of U.S. 59B North and U.S. 77B North near Oak Hill. That fast-growing grass prevents merging drivers from seeing each other. Mowing two or three times a year is not the answer for this location. It is a year-round traffic hazard. TxDOT, please make this a priority.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the NFL for excessive piped-in crowd noise in their football games. I know they want it to sound realistic, but all the games have the noise overriding the announcers. CBS is worst.
Ray, Victoria
