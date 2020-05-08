Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Barbara Coy, a registered nurse at Citizens Medical Center, who has made more than 550 masks and is giving them away to people in the hospital, churches and friends. All for free! Thank you for helping protect our county from COVID-19.

LaVerne, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to Victoria’s fine arts students who continue to polish their talents while coping with distance learning.

Thumbs-up to religious leaders for being a pillar of strength and compassion in a time when we need it most.

Thumbs-up to Victoria Symphony officials for providing virtual performances to the community.

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.