THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Barbara Coy, a registered nurse at Citizens Medical Center, who has made more than 550 masks and is giving them away to people in the hospital, churches and friends. All for free! Thank you for helping protect our county from COVID-19.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to Victoria’s fine arts students who continue to polish their talents while coping with distance learning.
Thumbs-up to religious leaders for being a pillar of strength and compassion in a time when we need it most.
Thumbs-up to Victoria Symphony officials for providing virtual performances to the community.
