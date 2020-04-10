THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to all the truck stops and convenience stores in Cuero and Victoria that are staying open 24 hours through the COVID-19 closures. With their fast and friendly service, they help other services do their jobs. I am glad I can count on them for a quick gas fillup and my large Diet Coke on ice when I need it. Thank you!
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to City Manager Jesus Garza. I went to him with some problems we were having, and he went to work getting them taken care of. For example, Airline Road near Palmetto was like a washboard and he got crews out there to smooth it out. Also the trains were blaring through town at night even in the quiet zones and now it has quieted down. He’s the man to go to get things done.
Ruth, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy for their continued leadership throughout this pandemic. Their straightforward conversation with the citizens of Victoria is most appreciated, especially at the daily briefings. Thumbs up also to Chief J.J. Craig and Chief Roy Boyd for providing valuable information to the community.
Diana, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Rosewood Funeral Home for calling me with the news that we have received a commitment date to place my wife, Mary’s, remains in Arlington National Cemetery on July 2. She passed July 4 last year. I’m so happy about the good news, I could bust!
Josef, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to those wearing masks and then discarding them in the street! Really?
Sandra, Victoria
