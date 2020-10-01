THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up and thanks to Arlin Mayfield, manager at Discount Tire on North Navarro Street, for helping me get through a stressful, ‘tire-ing’ situation!
Susan, Goliad
Thumbs-up and thank you for your wonderful refreshing story of Martha Sembera. Mrs. Sembera continues to live a very good life. May she celebrate her 101st birthday on Sept. 28 knowing she is loved and respected and may God continue to bless her.
Helen, Palacios
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Library and Meals on Wheels for delivering books to senior citizens, so they can remain safely at home through this pandemic. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to those who believe that someone can’t be a Democrat and a true Christian at the same time.
Mark, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the great fall weather this week. Hopefully, the miserable 99-degree temperatures are gone for a long time.
Thumbs-up to VISD for receiving grants to improve schools and students’ education. As the superintendent said, “If we want to make things happen, we have to have the resources.”
Thumbs-up to all the flu shot clinics available and to all the people who are taking advantage of them.
Thumbs-up to the 100 Club for supporting the Victoria Police Department with the donation of money to buy the new motorcycle for the department.
Thumbs-up to the churches that have honored first responders in the past week. They can use all the support and prayers available to get them safely through their work.
Thumbs-up to Joe Friar for his weekly Flix columns about movies. It helps us decide which movies to watch.
