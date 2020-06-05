Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Speedy Stop for putting hand sanitizer at the gas pumps. It is good to use after handling the pump handle and before getting back into your car.

Robert, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs up to the rebooting of the Victoria partnership meeting, which is organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corp. The weekly meetings will resume in a new location at 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. The meetings are open to the public.

Thumbs up to school officials in Victoria and in the surrounding communities for conducting the best graduation ceremonies that circumstances would allow. Decades from now, many in this year’s graduating class will tell their grandchildren about the horrible global pandemic of 2020 and how it affected their lives.

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

