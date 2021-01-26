Victoria residents have the perfect opportunity to learn as much as they can about the proposed bond issue for Victoria school district.
The school board is considering calling a bond election for the May 1 city/school election.
But before they do, the board plans to study the $156.8 million proposal presented to them at Thursday night’s board meeting.
The board met Tuesday night in a workshop to study the proposal.
It is important for all voters, if the election is called, to study the proposal to understand what is being presented and why.
That studying can be done by watching the bond issue task force meetings which were recorded over the past year. These are available on the district’s YouTube channel.
Also important, is offering feedback to the proposal as well as asking questions to the district’s Thoughtexchange link.
The proposal presented to the board includes rebuilding two schools – Stroman Middle School for about $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School, for about $23 million.
Stroman is 53 years old, while Mission Valley is 83 years old. Thousands of students have walked through their doors over the past five to eight decades.
Other improvements proposed include district-wide repairs to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, roofing, plumbing, electrical, gas lines and safety as well as security systems for about $58.4 million. It also calls for the replacement of playgrounds at all 14 elementary schools for about $1.5 million.
In 2017, the school board proposed a $141.2 million bond package, which also included rebuilding Stroman and Mission Valley schools as well as Shields and Smith elementary schools, but voters turned it down.
Many people, when asked why they did not support the issue, said they felt there was not enough public input on the proposal.
The district was listening.
This time around the district’s administration made sure the public has had input from day one. Task force committee members, which includes community members as well as district employees, have toured all the campuses and saw first-hand what is needed at each school. They have talked to financial experts and they have weighed the pros and cons of each proposed item.
Now it is in the hands of the school board to study it closer and to gain input from the rest of the community.
Because of the pandemic, instead of having in-person community meetings, the district is encouraging the public to go online to YouTube to view the proposal and the thinking that went into it.
Don’t be intimidated by having to go online to study the proposal — it is easy to learn. If you can’t learn it, chances are your children or grandchildren can show you how to access it.
The last time a bond issue was approved was 14 years ago. In 2007, voters approved a $159 million bond package which built two elementary schools, a middle school and two high schools. The Victoria Fine Arts Center and aquatics center were also built.
The needs of the district as well as the conditions of the buildings have changed over the years. But one thing that has remained constant is the need for students to have a safe place to learn.
We owe it to the students to learn as much as possible about the bond proposal and to be a part of the discussion if it is placed on the ballot for May 1.
