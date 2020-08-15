Hurricane Hanna, which struck the Rio Grande Valley July 25, reminds us it is never too early to prepare for hurricane season.
We were fortunate to get some of the rain from the Category 1 storm, but next time a storm threatens the Texas coast who knows if we will be that lucky.
We hope and pray another storm doesn’t hit any part of the coast this season, but we have to be prepared in case it does.
Hurricane Hanna, which unleashed rains and high winds from Corpus Christi south to the tip of Texas, reminded us that even the slightest tropical storm can develop into something worse.
With this fresh on our minds, we need to put together a hurricane plan in case another storm threatens the coast. As a family, you need to decide if you will stay at home or with another family or evacuate to another city.
As a business owner or manager, you need to make a similar plan for your business and employees.
You need to organize a hurricane kit for evacuation or if you plan to stay. Also let friends and family know your plans
It is also important to remember to listen to the emergency management officials as well as city and county officials, these are the people who are closely watching the storm and are in contact with the National Weather Service, which studies storms a lot more closely than the general public.
We can’t tell you what to do, but we ask you to remember Hurricane Harvey, which hit the Rockport area on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane and moved to the Crossroads the next morning as a Category 3 hurricane.
We reported immediately after the storm passed, as well as months later, how people felt their homes shake and saw the roofs fly off their homes as they rode out the storm at home.
Many said they thought they were going to die, but fortunately they survived.
Harvey, from its beginning to its end, caused an estimated $125 billion in damage, mostly from flooding.
People lost their homes and businesses. Many are still trying to rebuild three years later.
With a hurricane we have time to get things together such as clean up the yard and board up windows, but as we head into peak hurricane season, and to lessen the stress of the pending storm, it is best to plan now.
Late August through September tends to be the busiest times for hurricanes and tropical storms.
Plan now so you are prepared in the event a hurricane does threaten the Crossroads.
