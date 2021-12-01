Victoria is nothing if not a charitable community.
We consider ourselves fortunate to live in a town where neighbors are quick to jump to help each other and where generosity is second nature to many.
As Christmas season approaches, bringing with it colder weather, we are reminded of last year's winter freeze, when many people in the Crossroads went days without power, heat or drinking water.
When that happened back in February, we were saddened by the damage but cheered by how quickly the community moved to help, whether it was Son Valley Ranch, which opened its gates to give out gallons upon gallons of drinking water, or Rudy's On The Run, a Goliad pizza restaurant whose owners spent a cold night cooking by phone flashlight to ensure first responders and maintenance workers would have something to eat.
Christmastime is a renewed opportunity to give generously to our friends, neighbors and the neediest in our community. It's a season of holiday cheer, and part of that Christmas spirit is spreading the joy of the season far and wide.
So whether it's volunteering at a food pantry or donating canned goods, adopting a child through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program — Angels can be claimed at both Victoria Walmart stores through mid-December — and helping make sure there are gifts under everyone's tree, making tamales for a neighbor or simply warmly greeting a stranger while in line at the store, we can each do our part to spread the joy of the Christmas season to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.