Being on the receiving end of criticism is hard. It is even harder when fielding questions and comments from dozens of concerned residents about their furry and feathery friends.
The City of Victoria was up to the challenge when officials introduced its new — admittedly controversial — animal control code in August. The city rightly took steps to lend an ear to the community in two town hall meetings and an online survey when faced with a whirlwind of criticism on the issue. There is also no reason why this method of seeking community input can not be applied to other issues in our city.
The results of the town halls and survey are easily seen in the new code.
Unpopular limits on the number of dogs, cats or chickens were removed from the code, as were fees for animal surrenders to animal control, which was nearly universally by town hall participants.
Nuances on the codes were also addressed in part because of the town halls and survey, which got more than 1,200 submissions.
For example, considering the limit on fowl, an exemption for kids participating in agricultural education programs like FFA or 4-H was absent in the initially proposed code. As fowl are a staple animal shown at livestock shows in the area, this addition was a no-brainer that may have otherwise been missed. Catching it early also saves the city the trouble of fixing the code after its passage.
There are also good, fundamental reasons to continue holding town halls and surveys on controversial issues.
Zooming out from Victoria, our democracy is a system based on the principle of the rule of the people by the people. This principle is best kept when the people also have input on whatever proposed rules are being discussed.
The people who attended these town hall meetings and submitted surveys influenced change in the code. That, by itself, makes our government more representative, which is always a good thing.
Some things still need to be worked out, even after two hours-long town halls, hundreds of online comment submissions and multiple drafts and revisions to the code.
Questions have popped up from a proposed increase in the minimum time Victoria County Animal Control must hold an impounded animal — from three business days to five — before disposition. While survey responses indicate residents are in favor of the extension, county animal control employees are not, citing worries about their limited space.
The steps that got the city to this point with the new, much more favorable codes will also get them over the finish line on this issue.
Ultimately, involving the community should always be part of the solution. It seems the city knows that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.