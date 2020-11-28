Many of us are turning our attention to Christmas now that Thanksgiving has come and gone.
Every holiday season marks a time to give, though generosity is especially needed this time around because of the economic and public health crisis we are all trying to find a way to both celebrate in and live through.
It’s hard. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many of us to lose jobs during the last year and struggle to find our footing and provide for our families.
Some of us have inevitably been more fortunate than others. We urge everyone to think hard about the difficult economic positions many are facing and encourage those with the means to help make sure no child goes without the joy of the holidays.
Every child deserves the magic of opening gifts on Christmas morning, which is why the local Marine Toys for Tots drive is a stellar place to give.
The nonprofit annually provides about two gifts and stocking stuffer to each child in need throughout the Crossroads.
The generosity of the community enabled Toys for Tots to collect and deliver about 38,900 toys to about 12,510 children last year.
Any parent of a child in the Victoria school district can register their child to receive toys through their school’s parent liaison. Parents whose children do not attend Victoria public schools can register at the Faith Family Church’s main office, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane in Victoria.
Mark Longoria, the local Marine Toys for Tots coordinator, said he expects to see more parents requesting toys for their children this Christmas because of the pandemic.
As of late November, Toys for Tots had received fewer donation than they had by the same time last year because the pandemic and economic climate is also affecting those who normally donate, Longoria said.
“Businesses that were shutdown due to COVID also have a great need, so some people who used to have the means to donate to a cause like Toys for Tots may not have that same ability to,” he said. “Both areas have been hit this year — the people who would (normally) give and the people that need the help already are now in worse shape.”
Toys for Tots is hoping to collect and giveaway 30,000 toys this Christmas. To help them meet that goal, anyone can drop off new, unwrapped toys valued between $15-$25 at hundreds of collection sites around the region.
Among the collection sites are stores that sell toys, such as the H-E-Bs, Walmarts and Dollar Generals in Victoria, creating a one-stop shop for those looking to give.
Monetary donations can also be made online or mailed to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at P.O. Box 354, Victoria, Texas, 77902.
Toys for Tots is entirely ran by volunteers and only uses a maximum of 3% of financial donations to cover operation costs, meaning that .97 cents of every $1 goes directly to purchasing toys, Longoria said.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit victoria-tx.toysfortots.org.
As the Toys for Tots slogan goes, “every child deserves a little Christmas.”
