At the end of last year, I compared our task force work to a train coming to a station stop for a break. The station stop will allow some people to remove themselves from the work of the task forces, some can stay on to continue the work, and we can get some new people on board as well. I urge everyone to visit our visd.net where you can find three important links.
First, our board of trustees unanimously approved a resolution at the August regular meeting, solidifying the work of the task forces from last year and pointing the direction for this coming year. Your trustees have committed to continuous improvement, radical transparency, community ownership, and bold leadership.
Through the summer, the trustees have embarked on a learning path around System of Great Schools, Effective Schools Framework and Local Accountability models. The resolution is a powerful clarion call, and I urge you to check it out on our website.
The second link on the website is a flowchart of task force work to be done this year. At the top of the page, we have captured the work of this year. In the middle of the page, you see we lay out three task forces for this year: 1. Innovation and Student Learning Pathway (pre-K-16), 2. Communication System, and 3. Efficiency and Resource Management.
At the bottom of the page, you will see how each of these task forces will break out to work on various components of what will become our strategic plan. This is the transformative work that will be happening in our schools, in our classrooms and in our community. You will see we plan to discuss rezoning throughout the district, facilities studies and potential bond campaigns as well. Our commitment to radical transparency remains, and we want to be upfront with our community about the conversations we plan to have.
Lastly, you will see a link about how you can become involved in the task forces for this year. Our link takes you to a digital survey form where we ask you about your interests in participating in this work. If you are ready to commit to this work, fill out the survey today and mark your calendar from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the VISD Conference Center, Room D, where everyone will come together for a kickoff or bon voyage event since we’re going on this trip together.
If you’re really interested at this point and not sure if you’re ready to commit, plan on coming to hear more. We will have applications available that night if you decide to participate. If you come and decide not to participate, that’s OK, too. If you are already booked for the Sept. 11 but want to participate virtually, we plan to live stream the event.
We’re designing our future together, and I want to make certain everyone has a chance to be involved.
