The federal government is handing the city of Victoria and Victoria County millions of dollars to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is set to receive $15.07 million and the county is expected to get $17.86 million from the latest stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
Unlike the first stimulus package, local agencies will receive the money directly and in two installments. The first package last year was based on reimbursements after the work was completed.
Because the money is coming straight to the entities, it is essential for the entities to be transparent in how they plan to spend the money and who receives it.
The public will be watching, as they should be.
City and county officials are being careful in how they plan the usage. The guidelines set out in the bill are vague, causing Victoria officials as well as others like them across the country to have questions on how the money can legally be used.
With that much money on the line, it is crucial the local governmental agencies have solid guidelines to follow so they can make sure as many groups as possible will benefit from it.
One thing the guidelines are clear on is if the money is not used according to the regulations, the entity will have to pay back the U.S. Treasury.
The first half of the money is expected in May and the second half no earlier than a year later. The local entities will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money.
With this money, the local governing entities can use it to recoup losses to their budgets during the statewide lockdown, help nonprofits, make improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure and improve broadband internet, among other areas.
While these millions of dollars seem like a lot of money, and it is, it will not be used to its fullest potential if the governing entities are not thoughtful and deliberate in how it is spent.
It is essential for the city and county leaders to develop viable plans for making sure this money is spent in the best interests of the communities they serve.
Making definite plans is difficult for now until the murkiness of the guidelines are completely clarified.
For example, it allows for funding of nonprofits, but the guidelines are vague as to what type of nonprofits are included. Is it geared for service nonprofits such as the food bank and Christ’s Kitchen or entertainment nonprofits such as the Bach Festival, the Texas Zoo or the Victoria Art League or the myriad of other businesses that are legally nonprofits?
It also says the money can be used to make up losses to the governmental entities, but is that only in loss of sales tax revenue? Or does it include loss in facility rentals, losses in court fines and fees? Or can an entity hire a temporary worker to administer the funds?
Being able to make up loss in sales tax revenue will help the city and county, who took hits in sales tax revenue during the quarantine lockdowns. According to the state comptroller’s office the city of Victoria received $24,516,431 in sales tax revenue last year, a decrease of $926,333 from 2019. The county received $9,148,982 during the same period, a decrease of $302,613 from 2019.
Two new areas the money can be used for is to address water and wastewater infrastructure and broadband internet needs. Both are worthy recipients of funding, but the city and county will need to determine the best way to allocate the money for these areas. A large water/wastewater project could easily take up all the city’s allocation.
The pandemic brought to light the need for better broadband internet accessibility for city and county residents and businesses. The city is already working on requests for proposals to address the need.
Local officials are hopeful the answers to their questions will be given by the time the first allocations arrive in May and definitely in time to be factored into the annual budgeting process.
But based on what they know now and their best guesstimates, they need to start making preliminary plans so as the questions are answered and the plans finalized, they can discuss the plans with the public.
Plus, the money is designated to help, so it should not be allowed to sit around too long before it is used.
Transparency is always important when dealing with public money.
In this case, with so much money at stake and so many potential benefactors, transparency is even more important.
