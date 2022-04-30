Authorities should release videos of the JD Javier Lane shooting.
About 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Lane, a 28-year-old Victoria resident, was fatally shot by a deputy U.S. marshal during a traffic stop.
On Monday, after months without information released to the public, the public learned from Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson that Lane was suspected of being involved in two robberies and an assault from the night before. In one of those robberies, a man walking to buy milk at H-E-B was beaten and pistol whipped.
There were good reasons for police to arrest Lane on Jan. 5. And there very well could have been good reasons for the deputy U.S. marshal to use deadly force. The intersection where the shooting occurred is adjacent to a day care, church and busy intersection. If Lane did in fact have a gun, which Filley Johnson says the deputy U.S. marshal believed at the time, a member of the public could have been injured or worse.
A grand jury of randomly selected Victoria County residents has considered the case and decided the shooting was justified. That decision effectively has closed the case and ended the matter with law enforcement.
But the matter is not closed with the greater Victoria community. Releasing videos of the shooting will allow our community to heal. It will dispel the perception that law enforcement has something to hide and is unjustly working to protect their own.
Filley Johnson and her office should be commended for Monday’s release of information, which included the name of the deputy U.S. marshal. It goes a long way, but more can be done.
The shooting may have been justified, but Lane was shot in the back, and he was not carrying a weapon.
Those two facts carry a powerful weight. They raise doubts among everyday residents. Even with the other circumstances, they may cause many residents to distrust local law enforcement.
Trust within the community for local law enforcement is vital.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it’s “fundamental to effective policing.”
Both former Victoria Police Chief JJ Craig and current Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. have made building that trust a priority.
Without community trust, residents may begin to see officers as the enemy — crimes go unreported, witnesses are less likely to cooperate and overall the job of law enforcement becomes more difficult.
We must work to repair the damage, and the remedy is transparency. Our community must perceive local law enforcement as unbiased, honest and working in the best interest of residents.
That’s why videos of Lane’s shooting should be released to the public. The videos will allow the public to see for themselves what happened. They will prevent the perception that law enforcement is hiding the truth.
The Victoria Advocate has filed public information requests with local, state and federal authorities for body and dash camera videos, complete investigation files and guidelines for the use of deadly force among other requests. Hopefully, those requests will not be stymied.
We hope to one day put this shooting behind us. We hope to rebuild the trust between law enforcement and the community.
