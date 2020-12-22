The students at Trinity Episcopal School deserve a round of applause.
This holiday season, the private school students raised almost $5,000, which was donated to the Mid-Coast Family Services.
The students, who range from prekindergarten to eighth grade, started a "snowman" fundraiser just after the Thanksgiving break, and it ran through Dec. 10. Every time a student donated money, another item like a top hat was added to their class snowman.
During that time, the students raised $4,943.72.
A single class of fourth-graders managed to raise $661.75 alone.
The funds went to the Women’s Crisis Center’s new family services building, which is under construction. The building will be geared toward children and serving their families in times of need. The funds the students raised will go to buying furniture and toys for the center.
Not only did the students dig deep into their pockets to give this holiday season, but they did it excitedly.
Students were eager to bring in their pockets of money because it went to help children like them. Plus, they got to make a fun snowman with their class.
The students were the first in the region to donate to the new center, and everyone in the Crossroads should take note. The holiday season is more than receiving gifts. It is about giving back, and we can do that here in our own community.
Donating this holiday season helps others, but it also benefits the giver, as well. Research shows that giving back promotes both physical and mental health, according to Nova Medical Centers.
We should follow the example the students at Trinity Episcopal School set and give back to our community.
