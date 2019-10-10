Two new officers join the Victoria Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 8, Chief J.J. Craig had the privilege of welcoming the two newest officers to the Victoria Police Department family.
Officer Daniel Guerrero was born and raised in Brownsville. He served in the U.S. Army where he was a Calvary Scout before graduating from the Texas Southmost College Police Academy earlier this year.
Officer Nathanael Rios was born and raised in Houston. He graduated from the University Of Houston Downtown Police Academy.
Please help us welcome these two fine young men to our great city.
