Currently, four community health workers are helping members of the Crossroads community navigate what can be a complex web of health and social services at Christ’s Kitchen. The initiative has led to different ideas about how to better serve the community on a broader scale.
“One act of coming together spurred other ideas of how to better help the community be better,” said Kim Pickens, a longtime advocate for the homeless community in Victoria who works for the United Way.
The four community health workers include Pickens, Jodi Sandoval and Kayla Gutierrez, who work for the Victoria County Public Health Department under the Be Well Victoria program, and Trish Hastings, executive director of Christ’s Kitchen.
One way services are improving is through a United Way pilot program that brings together community health workers, though they are working in their various areas independently, so they better share resources and communicate with each other about the needs of community members.
The pilot program is based on the success of the initiative at Christ’s Kitchen with an education piece, an advocacy piece and a relationship-building piece so the community health workers can go into their various areas and build safe places where people can come talk to them, and the community health workers, in turn, can share information with each other for the good of their clients.
Ultimately, another way to improve services will be a "one-stop-shop" day center that operates much like the meetings at Christ’s Kitchen, where the community health workers work closely together under one roof.
Brooke Garcia, the director of United Way of the Crossroads, said ideas for the programs began to emerge as people involved in social services began to notice repeated patterns of people falling through the cracks.
All business organizations can be potential stakeholders in this process, Pickens said. And, in the future, volunteers who have a desire to solve problems also can help by building relationships with community members and helping unravel their problems at the day center.
Victoria is a hub, and it’s important for people to have one place to go to have their questions answered so they are armed and ready with information, Pickens said.
“We want them to know they are loved. When they come to us, they don’t feel a sense of community, and we wrap them up in love and send them back out there a little less damaged than when they came to us,” Pickens said.
The interest and involvement of four community health workers in helping community members find the help they need is inspiring. Furthermore, the day center they have planned will provide much needed support for community members who are dealing with various crises in their lives. It is important to remember that all members of the community have a stake in providing help to those in need, so we urge everyone to take an interest and get involved in supporting these programs.
