It’s a summer of discovery, growth, and fun in Victoria ISD with a diverse array of summer educational camps on offer. These camps offer students of all ages the opportunity to level up their skills, explore their interests, and prepare for future success.
The centerpiece of our elementary summer offerings is the Academic and Enrichment Summer Camp. This camp has kicked it up a notch this year, enrolling 1,000 pre-kindergarten through fifth graders across three sites: Rowland, Schorlemmer and Torres. The camp is a melting pot of creativity and learning, where students not only strengthen their math and reading skills, but also immerse themselves in a plethora of enrichment activities, from STEM and coding to art and physical education.
A highlight for the campers has been the family days, including a trip to the Texas Zoo and the Children's Discovery Museum. We eagerly anticipate the final family experience on July 1 with Dinosaur George, a traveling fossil museum, that will be held at the Success Academy Gym.
The Summer Bridge and Grit Camps are a hit amongst our middle school students. Attended by nearly 200 students across two sessions, these camps are blending fun with academic learning. Students in grades 6 to 12 are brushing up their skills in math, English and language arts, through engaging games and activities, priming them for success in the 2023-2024 school year.
A summer of scientific exploration awaits 50 of our middle school students at the Science Mill STEM Immersion Camp. In partnership with Science Mill, this year's camp is themed "Create to Escape," inviting campers to use their STEM knowledge to design and create solutions for various disaster scenarios. The culmination of each camp session is a family showcase, highlighting the week’s achievements and encouraging further exploration in STEM fields.
In the meantime, our summer school for middle school students kicked off on June 7 with 367 students attending classes in various subjects, all aimed at securing their placement in the next grade level for the 2023-24 school year. The program is enriched with hands-on projects, fostering active learning and engagement.
For our special education students, the Extended School Year (ESY) program is held at RISE Academy. It serves students of all grade levels with individualized education programs. The focus of this program is to prevent documented regression, with students enjoying educational outings to the Lone Tree Splash Pad and the Texas Zoo.
Meanwhile, the Transition Camps serve as a bridge for students with autism transitioning between elementary to middle school and middle school to high school. These camps provide a comprehensive introduction to their new environments, boosting their confidence for the upcoming school year.
Finally, the high school summer school is offering 632 students an opportunity to recover and gain high school credits. This intensive program enables students to master a range of courses and provides invaluable academic interventions for at-risk students.
From STEM to language arts, each camp in the VISD is committed to unlocking student potential, helping them find their genius, and setting them up for success in the forthcoming academic year. The diversity of the programs ensure students can find a camp that fits their interests and academic needs, making this summer a season of growth, exploration, and of course, fun. Many, many thanks to the parents for supporting our students and this programing, and of course to our teachers and staff for making this possible.