It is hard to imagine the sort of split-second decisions we’d all make in a dangerous situation, particularly the ones faced by law enforcement daily. Our peace officers — city, county, state and federal — are all human, so it’s unreasonable to demand they react perfectly to every tense situation.
It is, however, reasonable for law enforcement agencies to provide the basic facts about an officer-involved shooting, particularly one as divisive as the Jan. 5 fatal shooting of JD Javier Lane, 29, in Victoria.
That day, peace officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle near the 4200 block of North Ben Jordan Street. A spokesman for the U.S. Marshal Service said one of the occupants, identified as Lane, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest that charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The spokesman said Lane exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the officer before he was shot by a U.S. Marshals deputy. Lane was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have declined to answer many questions about the incident, including those about the circumstances leading up to the shooting and whether Lane had a gun or retaliated against officers in some way.
Law enforcement’s decision to release little information about this high-profile shooting is negatively impacting our communities.
A litany of rumors by residents — some of which have been posted to a Facebook page named “Justice for JD Lane,” which has garnered more than 1,500 followers as of Saturday — showcase rumors that Lane was unarmed and shot in the back. Though that has not been confirmed or denied by law enforcement, not answering those questions has opened the door to speculation.
Transparency, too, builds that trust, which is essential to good policing. Our position is that law enforcement agencies should air on the side of caution by transparently releasing at least the most basic information.
Whether Lane had a gun is basic information, as is whether he posed any sort of threat to officers. At this point, those questions have not been answered, setting the community ablaze with speculation.
The Victoria Advocate has asked those questions of the U.S. Marshals Service, which has deferred all questions about the shooting to the Texas Rangers.
The identity of the U.S. Marshal’s deputy, who was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, was not disclosed.
Many details are shrouded in mystery right now, but a few things should be evident.
A warrant charging someone with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon does not itself justify the shooting, nor does a criminal history. Likewise, solely evading officers, too, falls well short of justifying the decision to use lethal force.
Key parts of what happened that day are missing.
Time will reveal those details, but law enforcement agencies should elect to release that information for the sake of our communities and transparency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.