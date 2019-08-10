Editor, the Advocate:
It seems every time there is a tragic event where lives are lost, the Democrats find a way to capitalize on it.
In recent days, the DNC sent an email signed by former Rep. Gabby Giffords to supporters urging them to donate to the DNC and Giffords’ PAC. She is seeking donations for the fight to “prevent gun violence and save lives.” All of this seems to be a noble act, but in reality it is not. There motto seems to be “Never let a tragedy go to waste.” Strike while the iron is hot!
The reality of these tragic events in Mississippi, Ohio and Texas are very hard to overlook. One could say they are copycat or the perpetrator wanted to do something more horrific than the last guy. Whatever the motive happens to be, the gun did not do this on its own, same as an automobile wreck that takes lives; it’s not the automobiles fault.
Mental illness needs to be looked at in this country. There are not enough facilities to address this issue. We should push our elected officials to fund this ASAP. Moral decay is a big factor of this behavior as well, little or no parental guidance, no prayer in school. The media needs to downplay these acts, no pictures, names or manifestos, no glamorization of the perpetrator. Just info as to whether arrested or otherwise.
For one to believe that passing a law to make certain type of guns illegal will stop the problem you need to look around at all the jails that are full of people that have broken the law. Why do you think a person that wants to commit a mass shooting will follow the law? All this will do is make criminals out of law abiding citizens.
If new laws will fix the problem, how about one that regulates social media sites that promote these kind of thoughts from being published on the internet and other social media formats. Put more teeth in the so-called “Red Flag” law that has to be handed down by a judge for it to be enforced if you show emotional instability and own firearms that should be confiscated. Make it the law across the country. Use a common sense approach, not a knee-jerk reaction.
Daylon Magnia, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.