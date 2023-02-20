Valentine’s Day
This week was the celebration of Valentine's Day. It is important to reflect on the values this holiday represents and how they relate to our lives both as individuals and as members of a community.
At the heart of Valentine's Day are trust, vulnerability, care, compassion and love. We can all remember our first “real” Valentine’s Day and how all these emotions tend to bubble to the surface.
Valentine’s Day is a day to also remember these are not just emotions to be celebrated on one day a year, but rather they are the building blocks of a healthy and fulfilling life.
As educators, it is our responsibility to help our students understand the importance of these traits and how they contribute to our overall well-being. Trust, vulnerability, care, compassion and love are not just emotional states, but they are also practices that can be developed and strengthened through effort and intentional action. Each of these require daily discipline and practice.
We teach our children that trust is built through honest and consistent behavior, and that vulnerability is a source of strength, not weakness.
We show them that care and compassion are essential for building meaningful relationships, and that love is a force for good in the world. These are some of the big building blocks in life.
Perhaps the best way to teach these traits is to simply model them in our daily lives. We must practice what we preach, and lead by example. This requires a daily effort to be mindful of our words and actions; and strive to be compassionate and loving in our interactions with others.
We must also be willing to be vulnerable, to listen to others, and to build trust through our actions. It sounds great when we talk about teaching this to kids and it sounds a lot harder when we talk about deploying this same thinking in our daily lives.
I hope that on this Valentine's Day week, we remember that the values it represents are not just emotions to be celebrated once a year, but they are the foundation of a healthy and fulfilling life.
Together with you we teach these values to our children, and the best way to do so is to model them daily. Let us embrace the spirit of Valentine's Day, and strive to be trusting, vulnerable, caring, compassionate and loving in all that we do.