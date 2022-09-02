Vaya con dios, Mr. Hewitt.

Editor, the Advocate:
Robert J. Hewitt Sr. Tribute Sept. 1, 2022
Robert Joseph Hewitt Sr. was the most generous man I’ve known. Bar none.
Only upon his passing —at 93 years of age — are we now allowed the opportunity to sing the man’s praises. To shout from the shores of Rockport, the waving green pastures of Refugio County, the shaded streets of old Victoria, the hallelujahs Mr. Hewitt so richly deserves.
Bobby Jo Hewitt’s philanthropy and compassion—his unsung deeds—were often the difference between survival or calamity for countless individuals, nonprofits, charitable, civic and educational institutions. And yet, Mr. Hewitt didn’t want thanks or praise. His charitable efforts were often anonymous, low-key and absolutely essential to the well-being of many, many people in his beloved Coastal Bend.
But make no mistake—Bobby Jo Hewitt was a giant. A city father. A faithful steward of vast family holdings; holdings that he helped increase many-fold through his considerable education, business acumen, common sense and fierce loyalty. Mr. Hewitt demonstrated, every day, a dependability and consistency rarely seen in our self-obsessed times.
Mr. Hewitt’s greatest gift to me was sharing a positively encyclopedic knowledge of South Texas history, ranching, banking, oil and gas and families. A private man, Mr. Hewitt was also one of the great hosts in a generation of boisterous bon vivants. To be invited to a party hosted by Bobby and Terry Hewitt was to be enveloped in the warm embrace of South Texas hospitality.
It is impossible—but important—to recognize the full measure of Mr. Hewitt. To recognize and celebrate the passing of a patriarch who took it upon himself, every day, to lead by example, to serve his family, and his community, in acts large and small.
Robert Joseph Hewitt Sr. was singular. Unique. I’ll miss his wise counsel; his high-spirited stories; his easy laugh and smart critiques. We are all blessed to be a part of his exceptional life. I mourn his passing with a heavy heart, but will always remember fondly his sterling example.
Vaya con dios, Mr. Hewitt.
Thank you.
Charlie Alcorn, Houston
