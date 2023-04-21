Victoria College did its homework.
Before even proposing a bond to help fund a $36.5 million Student Success Center, officials at the nearly century-old community college did just about everything they could to lighten the load on taxpayers. After all the grants, fundraising, value engineering and long-term planning, all that's left for property-owning taxpayers is 0.21 cents per $100 worth of property annually for three years beginning in 2024.
That's $2.10 each year per $100,000 of property owned. That's less than the price of a 20-ounce soda at your local gas station — for an entire year.
Even better, because another voter-approved bond for Victoria College’s Health Sciences Center is set to be paid off in 2026, property owners should, in fact, see a tax decrease of $5.80 in subsequent years. Residents who are older than 65 or have a disability who have filed for homestead exemptions will be unaffected.
In total, taxpayers will be saddled with a shockingly light "burden" of about $10 million or a little more than 26% of the total price tag. That's simply stunning.
All that's left for Victoria County voters to do is turn the key in the ignition by getting out and voting in favor of this bond. Victoria College has already filled up the metaphorical gas tank.
The day of the election is May 6. Early voting begins Monday and continues through May 2. Early voting is scheduled Monday-April 28 and May 1-2.
The proposed Student Success Center will house a new library, admissions office, advising center, tutoring center and testing center. Those are important resources for any higher education institution.
If the college's previous history with voter-approved bonds is anything to go off, this time around should prove just as successful.
In 2012, voters approved $22 million for the Emerging Technology Complex. In 2006, they approved a $15.5 million bond for the Health Sciences Center.
Both projects were delivered on time and on budget.
And both facilities continue to help the college push forward in its mission of providing students young and old the tools they need to find success.
In planning these improvements, college officials have worked hard to minimize costs and maximize function.
They already have tossed out a more expensive architectural building design for one that is more affordable but still able to meet students' needs.
The new library building also is expected to cut down on energy costs, of which 40% goes to the current, less-efficient library building.
Victoria College also has a proven record of using its resources to give back to the community it calls home.
According to college officials, about 70% of Victoria College graduates live, work and remain in the area. Those are graduates who will spend their money here, open businesses here and strengthen our local economy in other ways.
Those graduates go on to fulfill vitally important careers like in nursing, law enforcement, business, industry, technology and much, much more. Some may go on to open businesses here. Others may double down and pursue even higher degrees.
The college's graduates obtain those degrees at affordable prices, about one-third the cost of an average state university.
About 7,000 students are served by the college annually.
That's a heck of a lot of bang for just about two bucks per $100,000 of property value each year.
We understand it's ultimately up to each voter to make a decision on this issue.
But we think the decision is clear.
Victoria College's bond offers far too many benefits for us to pass up.
Let's not allow the opportunities made available to us by the college's planning to slip away.
The hard work and planning has been done. All that's left is for us to vote yes and reap the benefits.