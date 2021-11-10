Veterans Day is a time to remember that we should appreciate all of our American veterans — living and deceased — each and every day for the selfless service they provided to protect the many freedoms we enjoy.
From the freedoms of speech, press, assembly and religion; to the rights to petition the government and receive a fair trial; to the freedoms to vote, drive and own property; to the rights to marry whomever we want and wear whatever clothing we choose, we often take for granted the many liberties we enjoy in our everyday lives, which were made possible by the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform.
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, started Nov. 11, 1919, in honor of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the prior year when the armistice between Germany and the Allies signaled the end of World War I.
As of April 2021, there were 19 million living veterans who served during at least one war. On Veterans Day, small towns and large cities across the country host parades and other special events to pay tribute to these American veterans of all wars as well as those who are no longer with us. From World War I, which left more than 116,000 soldiers dead and over 204,000 wounded, to World War II, during which more than 400,000 soldiers died and over 670,000 were wounded, to the Iraq War, which left almost 4,500 dead and about 32,000 wounded, we recognize the deceased, young and old men and women who have faithfully served our country.
For example, in Victoria, the Victoria County Veterans Council will host a 7:30 a.m. Flag Ceremony at the Victoria County Courthouse followed by a Veterans Day Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. at the Victoria Public Library. More than 70 entries, including marching bands, drill teams, veterans organizations, city and county agencies, community businesses and civic representatives, will travel south on Main Street, head west on Church Street, and move north on Bridge Street. At 11 a.m., a Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the courthouse. The ceremony will include the national anthem performed by the Victoria West Band of Warriors, the pledge of allegiance led by Boy Scout Troop 364 from Our Lady of Victory, an invocation by Deacon Eddie Huse from Holy Family Catholic Church, placing of the wreaths by various veteran organizations, Victoria County Veterans Service Officer Lee Bowman as guest speaker, patriotic music by Mark Zepeda, a benediction by Huse, Honor Guard rifle volleys by CWV St. John’s Post 1269, and Honor Guard taps sounded by Rene Reyes.
Other Victoria events will include the VetFest from 4 to 8 p.m. at Son Valley Ranch, with resource booths, a live band, dinner, putt-putt golf, a playground, fishing pond and pellet gun competition, and a Veterans Free Lunch provided by Warrior’s Weekend at the VFW Hall at 11 a.m. These are just a few of the activities in the Crossroads that will honor our American service members.
Veterans Day is one day of the year set aside to honor these heroes, when in reality, we should appreciate them each and every day. We encourage all Crossroads residents to find the veteran tributes happening in their areas and honor their brave veterans by attending. And we hope all veterans in the Crossroads find and enjoy the appreciation and respect they so deserve on this special day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.