Volunteerism is alive and well in many areas of our community, especially among U.S. military veterans.
Most of the time, we do not see the veterans doing their work because most do not seek public recognition, they simply want to help their fellow veteran or neighbor.
We are fortunate the Crossroads is full of people, not just veterans but also civilians, who enjoy volunteering.
With Veterans Day approaching on Wednesday we need to stop and thank the veterans who call the Crossroads home not only for their military service, but also for their service to the community.
As one veteran explained last week, they are in the community and see the need so they go to work to help where they can. They were trained to take care of their own and that lesson resonates long after they leave the military.
Often times they learn the person they are helping is also a veteran, which makes their service that much more meaningful.
The drive to help their home community comes from a built-in desire to help. That drive was brought forth while they were serving in the military. It is the backbone of the camaraderie they form with one another.
In civilian life, that drive for service continues.
When their military service ends and they return home, they miss the camaraderie. But they find it again by serving their communities, veterans explained.
Volunteering with military organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Catholic War Veterans, Vietnam War Veterans, Disabled American Veterans and many more, allows the veterans to continue that service to their community.
But their service goes beyond the military organizations.
It also spreads to churches, the Little League fields and charity events.
We can see veterans at food distributions, at school events and or driving veterans to out-of-town medical appointments. We can also find them making repairs to homes, setting up flags for a special event and taking friends and fellow veterans fishing.
Often times as they are working with the community’s youth through the Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts, they learn the young volunteers are the children or grandchildren of veterans.
The Crossroads is fortunate to have many veterans live here. An estimated 11,622 veterans call the seven-county region home, according to veteran population projections from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
While we honor our veterans on Veterans Day, take the time every day to thank the veterans you see in your community for not only their service to our country, but also to our community.
