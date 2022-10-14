In 1947, crowds filled a Victoria theater to hear the music of the Rumanian String quartet perform.
That event was one of the first events hosted by the Victoria Fine Art Association in its inaugural year, according to Advocate archives.
Fast forward 75 years, the fine arts association continues to bring talented musicians to Victoria as well as promote many genres of music and other forms of art.
The grand dame of Victoria’s arts community has inspired and opened the doors for the growth of the arts over its three-quarters of a century. It continues to grow, adding more avenues of arts to entertain the entire region.
The VFAA’s mission is pretty simple — promote and foster music, painting, and other fine arts. It also inspires students to pursue an education in fine arts.
It has done well in living that mission. It has hosted world class artists, hosted the annual JAM festival and awarded scholarships to students over the years.
At its recent 75th anniversary concert in DeLeon Plaza, VFAA offered a free celebration which included a live concert and artisans demonstrating their crafts.
They also partnered with the Main Street Program to add live music to the regular Art Walk event. The music was spread out among the downtown businesses, the gazebo and open spaces.
They were sponsors for the recent crosswalk art project where local artists painted nine downtown crosswalks with scenes that symbolize Victoria’s history as well as its arts community from books to piano keyboard to quilt squares and more.
We can’t talk about the fine arts association without talking about the influence it has had in the development of other long-standing well-known and well-respected programs.
The Victoria Symphony is in its 49th season of providing top quality live concerts. The symphony also hosts the annual Downtown Rhythms where they invite high school bands to perform as well as introduce young children to the wonders of the music many different instruments can make.
During the pandemic, the Symphony League organized the Victoria Duck Safari, a rubber duck race to raise money for it and other nonprofits. The third annual event is Oct. 29.
The Bach Festival recently held its 47th annual week-long festival where musicians from around the country performed classical to modern music. One program focused on introducing young children to many sounds and sizes of drums.
As the fine arts community has grown, Victoria has benefited in nonmusical areas as well. The Victoria Art League’s many artists teach classes in painting, pottery and pottery to novices of all ages.
Theatre Victoria is also growing as many theater productions, including dramas, musicals and comedies, are playing to sold-out audiences.
The recent Viva Texas Film Festival brought movie goers to two locations downtown for the entire weekend.
In addition, art studios have developed. Designers have set up shops and museums have been developed.
The organization is alive and gaining momentum as greater emphasis is placed on developing the arts, especially in downtown Victoria.
The city of Victoria has also joined the push to support and develop a stronger arts program. In April, the Victoria City Council approved a proposal to develop a 20-block downtown arts and culture district to attract more arts to the heart of the city. The district is part of the downtown master plan developed to bring more businesses and visitors to downtown.
The VFAA and the entire art community have proven fine arts of all modes are not limited to the huge cities. They have also proven smaller cities who have dedicated organizations can build strong arts programs as well.