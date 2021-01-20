A pastor who couldn’t read the Bible would memorize his sermons from an audiotape. A doctor from overseas who couldn’t read English would clean motel rooms in Victoria. A single father who was laid off from an oil field job couldn’t find employment.
The stories are heart wrenching.
What do all of these people have in common?
They all sought and received free help from the Victoria Adult Literacy Council.
Unfortunately, the council, a nonprofit organization that has been in the Crossroads since the early 1980s, has shut down. It began dissolving in August because of difficulty in raising the necessary funding for operations.
“We are still in the transfer phase,” said Stacey Milberger, executive director of the council for 21 years. “As a nonprofit, we have an obligation to distribute our possessions to other nonprofits. We can’t sell them. By the end of January, the literacy council should be totally dissolved.”
The council has helped about 500 people each year through basic literacy, GED, English as a second language and family literacy programs. About 80 volunteers, including the board of directors, hands-on teachers and those who helped with fundraising events, have aided the council each year.
The good news is that Kathy Hunt, the executive director of the Crossroads Business and Education Connection, formerly the Victoria Business and Education Coalition, has agreed to step in and help out.
About 85% of the educational services offered by the adult literacy council are being transferred to the new organization.
And this is fortuitous for the entire community.
We tend to take for granted our reading skills and don’t realize how integral they are to everything we do. But there are members of our community who don’t have those skills, and they struggle. They often cannot find the kinds of jobs that adequately support their families, or they cannot pass tests for admittance to college, among a myriad of other day-to-day difficulties.
The Knowledge Bowl, which has been held for almost 30 years, was always the biggest fundraiser and created a lot of enthusiasm in the community. It will not happen this year because of COVID-19, but Milberger hopes the event will be resurrected in the coming years for the benefit of CBEC.
We second that hope.
Hunt said it will take time to get to the point that her organization is serving 500 people as the council did, but that is the goal.
As the Adult Literacy Council of Victoria dissolves, a four decades-long chapter of life-improving assistance offered to members of our community closes. It is sad to see an organization that has achieved so much good shutter, but the community is lucky to have the CBEC stepping in to continue services.
For the overall good of our community, we hope the CBEC will continue to grow and offer more of these much needed services that are no longer provided by the council.
